MILAN Feb 27 Inter Milan have dropped plans to offer veteran Norwegian striker John Carew a short-term contract because of concerns over his fitness.

Carew, 33, has been without a club since helping England's West Ham United to return to the Premier League last May.

"F.C. Internazionale would like to thank Norwegian striker John Carew for the willingness and professionalism he has shown," a club statement said.

"His present physical condition however would require him to undergo a rather lengthy period of specific individual fitness work which is not compatible with the needs of the club."

Inter, fifth in Serie A, are short of attacking options after Diego Milito suffered a serious knee injury two weeks ago and were considering offering Carew the chance of a comeback for the rest of the season.

Coach Andrea Stramaccioni had confirmed on Tuesday that Inter had offered a trial to the much-travelled Carew, who played for AS Roma in Italy in 2003-04. (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Mark Meadows)