MILAN Aug 23 Tiny Carpi's Serie A debut turned into a nightmare on Sunday as they conceded five goals in the first 37 minutes on their way to a 5-2 defeat at Sampdoria.

Carpi, representing a town with a population of 67,000, were playing fifth division football six seasons ago and completed a remarkable rise to the top flight when they won Serie B.

Coach Fabrizio Castori had promised his side would not be intimidated but that was exactly what seemed to happen as they were given a harsh dose of reality.

Carpi had the first chance when Andrea Lazzari fired over the bar, a miss they were quickly made to regret.

Eder put Sampdoria ahead with a 14th minute penalty awarded for a foul on Luis Muriel and the Colombian scored the second himself seven minutes later after turning his marker inside out.

Muriel fired the third on the half hour, Eder struck again two minutes later and finally Fernando scored with a free kick which went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Carpi then began to find their feet.

Lazzari pulled one back before halftime and Ryder Matos curled in a second in the 88th. The drama was still not over as Lazzari had a stoppage time penalty saved by Emiliano Viviano.

"It was a terrible start," fumed Castori. "The team took completely the wrong approach, we were not concentrating enough and we were too distracted.

"We made too many mistakes and paid heavily for them, we struggled to cope emotionally.

"In the second half, we played with pride and created chances, it was a good sign. We have to make sure this debacle does not happen again." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ken Ferris)