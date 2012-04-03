MILAN, April 3 Antonio Cassano, the Italy and AC Milan forward who underwent heart surgery last year, has been given the go-ahead to start playing again following a scientific legal evaluation.

Cassano was passed fit following an examination at the Institute of Sports Medicine in Milan on Tuesday, the club said in a statement.

"Cassano can immediately and legally line up with the team again," the Serie A champions said.

The 29-year-old underwent minor heart surgery in November after falling ill on the plane back from a match Roma, sidelining him just as he had hit one of the best spells of his career.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John O'Brien)

