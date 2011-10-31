MILAN Oct 31 AC Milan and Italy
forward Antonio Cassano, in hospital after being struck
down with an undiagnosed illness on Saturday, has shown a
"marked improvement", the Serie A champions said Monday.
The club denied reports that the 29-year-old player, who was
taken ill on the flight back from the 3-2 win at AS Roma on
Saturday, had suffered a stroke.
"AC Milan inform that the news in circulation containing a
hypothetical diagnosis on Antonio Cassano's state of health
cannot be considered true as it does not come from an accredited
medical source," Milan said in a statement.
"AC Milan underline that Antonio Cassano is in a phase of
marked improvement and in the next few days will undergo further
medical examinations."
