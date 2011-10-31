MILAN Oct 31 AC Milan and Italy forward Antonio Cassano, in hospital after being struck down with an undiagnosed illness on Saturday, has shown a "marked improvement", the Serie A champions said Monday.

The club denied reports that the 29-year-old player, who was taken ill on the flight back from the 3-2 win at AS Roma on Saturday, had suffered a stroke.

"AC Milan inform that the news in circulation containing a hypothetical diagnosis on Antonio Cassano's state of health cannot be considered true as it does not come from an accredited medical source," Milan said in a statement.

"AC Milan underline that Antonio Cassano is in a phase of marked improvement and in the next few days will undergo further medical examinations."

