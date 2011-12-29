Dec 29 Italy striker Antonio Cassano has
confirmed he is a major doubt for Euro 2012, saying he needs six
months to return to action after undergoing emergency heart
surgery in November.
Azzurri boss Cesare Prandelli has said he hopes the AC Milan
forward, a key member of the national side, will be fit for the
tournament in Poland and Ukraine in which Italy's first game is
in Group C against holders Spain on June 10.
However, Cassano, 29, sounded more cautious when interviewed
by Italian television on Thursday.
"It was a shock. The important thing was to get back to
daily life. I'm going to have to wait six months to play. In the
meantime, I walk, walk, walk," he said.
Fellow Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi is also out with a
long-term knee injury and is racing to be fit for Euro 2012.
Prandelli said this week he would call up veteran forward
Antonio Di Natale to play alongside Mario Balotelli in
February's friendly against the United States.
Italian champions Milan are trying to bring in Carlos Tevez
from Manchester City to fill in for Cassano in the second half
of the season with Serie A, the Champions League and Italian Cup
still up for grabs.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)