MILAN, March 31 Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano, who ripped up his contract with Serie A's bottom club Parma in January, says he is desperately missing soccer.

"I feel sick without football," the 32-year-old told the weekly Italian magazine 'Chi'. "I miss it to death.

"I miss the atmosphere in the locker room, practice, messing with my team mates. But, most of all, I miss the adrenaline rush (of the matches)."

The former AS Roma, Real Madrid, Sampdoria, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Bari player appeared in 19 games for Parma this season, scoring five goals.

"I'd still like to play but I see myself as a sporting director in the future, someone who deals directly with the players," said Cassano.

"I know they couldn't trick me as I know all the tricks."

Cassano's indiscipline held him back and he failed to achieve the results most experts predicted after breaking on the scene as a 17-year-old by helping Bari defeat Inter with a brilliant goal in the closing minutes of a Serie A game.

His best years were spent with Roma, the team he scored 18 goals for during season 2003-04.

"I never had as much fun playing football as with Francesco (Totti)," Cassano said of the Roma great.

As was often the case during his playing days, constant conflict with management forced Roma to sell him to Real in 2009.

"I don't think there will be another Cassano in the future," said the forward who won 39 caps for Italy, scoring 10 goals. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)