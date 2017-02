Nov 2 Italy and AC Milan forward Antonio Cassano will be out for a "few months" and needs heart surgery after falling ill at the weekend, the Serie A side said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The player will undergo a small surgical cardiological intervention in the coming days and the recovery time will be better defined after the surgery, but it will probably be a few months," the statement said, adding that no lasting brain damage had been caused by his ill-health.