July 20 Italy forward Antonio Cassano has been
fined 15,000 euros ($18,250) by UEFA for saying during Euro 2012
that he hoped there were no homosexuals in the team.
UEFA said the controversial player had been penalised for a
"discriminatory press statement" and had three days to appeal.
Cassano has already apologised for his comments.
Asked at a news conference during last month's tournament to
comment on reports that there were two "secret" gays in the
Italy squad, he said: "That's their problem. I hope there isn't
one in the national team."
After criticism from gay groups, Cassano issued an apology
through Italian state news agency ANSA.
"I am sincerely sorry that my comments have caused
controversy and protests among gay groups. Homophobia is not a
point of view that I share.
"I didn't want to offend anyone and I absolutely don't want
to put a person's sexual freedom under discussion."
Cassano was one of Italy's most impressive players at Euro
2012, helping them reach the final barely six months after
undergoing minor heart surgery.
The talented but volatile striker has became a regular under
coach Cesare Prandelli having been overlooked by his predecessor
Marcello Lippi.
(Writing by Brian Homewood;