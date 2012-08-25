ROME Aug 25 Self-confessed "free spirit" Antonio Cassano gave a typically eventful first news conference as an Inter Milan player on Saturday, launching an attack on AC Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani.

Italy forward Cassano switched Milan clubs this week in a swap deal with striker Giampaolo Pazzini.

"At Milan it wasn't me who made mistakes, not the players or the coach, but someone above him," explained Cassano before alluding to a contract he said was promised after the team won the Serie A title in 2011 and never materialised.

"Someone promised something and didn't deliver who was all mouth and no trousers. You can say who I'm talking about but I don't even want to name him," he added in a clear reference to Galliani.

"I have to thank the Milan fans who put up a banner at the hospital," said Cassano referring to his minor heart procedure last November, "(president) Silvio Berlusconi who put a whole empire at my disposal and (his daughter) Barbara Berlusconi who was very kind.

"I had a problem with only one person."

The outspoken Cassano said he ultimately left Milan because coach Massimiliano Allegri considered him a fringe player.

"Allegri never promised me anything, fine, but at least he made me feel important," the striker added.

"For him I was the fifth, sixth, seventh choice, like I was the weakest hand in the deck. Seeing as he never made me feel important, well then I'm going to leave."

Cassano went on to explain his reasons for joining Milan's arch-rivals, saying that "above the heavens there is Inter", a reference to a previous remark he made when he said that "only the heavens" were above Milan.

"(President Massimo) Moratti has had a weakness for me since (Roberto) Mancini was manager but seeing as I was a madman then he was right to not buy me.

"I came to Inter not only because it's the team I supported as a boy but because they all wanted me here. I had a big offer from Qatar but I want to play in the 2014 World Cup and to do that you have to play in a 'real' league.

"I'm a free spirit. If a manager has my best interests at heart then great but if he's crafty and doesn't then I'll ignore him and do my thing." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)