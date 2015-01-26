ROME Jan 26 Antonio Cassano is on the look out for yet another club as Serie A bottom side Parma ripped up his contract on Monday after the striker asked for unpaid wages.

A club statement said the agreement had been mutual.

The former AS Roma, Real Madrid, Sampdoria, AC Milan and Inter Milan player has been the one shining light for Parma this term with the northern Italian club on only nine points from 20 games and 10 points from safety.

Cassano, 32, has scored five league goals but his request for unpaid wages did not go down well with the club, who underwent a takeover in December. He went to talk to fans after Sunday's home defeat with Cesena but was threatened by one supporter.

The colourful former Italy international has had run-ins with many clubs due to his escapades down the years but Italian media have sympathised with him this time and home town club Bari in Serie B are favourites to re-sign him. (Writing by Mark Meadows)