Aug 20 AC Milan forward Antonio Cassano and
Inter Milan striker Giampaolo Pazzini were discussing personal
terms on Monday over a surprise swap deal.
Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani confirmed the
possible exchange between the rival clubs after the Rossoneri's
3-2 defeat by Serie A champions Juventus in the Berlusconi
Trophy friendly on Sunday.
"Talks are ongoing. Antonio has asked to be sold, let's see
what happens. The most probable scenario is a swap," he told
reporters.
The deal would seem to make sense for both sides who are not
immune to doing business together and saw rivals Juve seal the
scudetto last term after the Milan duo had dominated for five
years.
Milan and owner Silvio Berlusconi are cutting costs and sold
top striker and former Inter player Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Paris
St Germain last month but have so far failed to replace the
powerful Swede, angering fans who feel the club have lost
ambition.
Italian international Cassano, who has only been at Milan
for a year and a half and was struck down by a heart complaint
for much of last term, said at Euro 2012 in June that he was
unsure about his Rossoneri future.
Milan need an out-and-out striker like Pazzini to replace
Ibrahimovic. Cassano plays more in the 'hole' behind a forward
and Massimiliano Allegri's side already use Robinho in that
role.
Inter and Pazzini struggled in front of goal last term and
the Italy striker, who missed out on being picked for Euro 2012
where the Azzurri lost to Spain in the final, has long been
linked with a move.
A transfer to seven-times European champions Milan is better
than the 28-year-old could have ever hoped for as he tries to
reignite his career.
The Serie A season starts this weekend with a cloud over
Juve after manager Antonio Conte was banned for 10 months for
not reporting match-fixing while at Siena. He is appealing
against the suspension.
