MILAN Oct 28 Furious Catania president Antonino Pulvirenti blamed Juventus players for harassing the referee after his team had a first-half goal controversially disallowed in Sunday's Serie A game.

The home side were left in shock as officials made the decision to cancel out Gonzalo Bergessio's goal in the 26th minute which had no hint of offside or foul play by the home attack.

"We had a legitimate goal disallowed and an illegitimate goal was awarded to Juventus," Pulvirenti told Sky Sports Italia after his side lost 1-0 to Arturo Vidal's second-half strike.

"Today, we witnessed the death of football. What should we do? Do we continue participating or do we passively accept these things?

"The linesman had given the goal, and then he changed his decision. Catania's goal was disallowed by the Juventus bench.

"It is disgraceful that players who were warming up such as Simone Pepe and Emanuele Giaccherini got the goal disallowed by harassing the linesman."

He added: "This gentleman (the referee) has to explain why he disallowed the goal, after the protests."

Juventus sporting director Giuseppe Marotta agreed that Catania's goal should have been given but refused to recognise that the incident decided the match.

"It seems illogical that our players have that power and does not deserve an answer," he told club website (www.juventus.com).

"The goal was legitimate but that situation would not have decided the result in our favour," he said.

"We have come from behind many times in the past, also today we showed that we get stronger in the second half.

"If I admit that the goal was legitimate, it is clear that there was a consultation between assistant linesmen, goal-line linesman and the referee, who accepted their indications." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Basel; Editing by Mark Pangallo)