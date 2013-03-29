Soccer-McAuley closing in on new West Brom deal
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
ROME, March 29 Napoli could be without Edinson Cavani for Saturday's league game at Torino because of the Uruguayan's late return to Italy following international duty.
The 26-year-old, Serie A's top scorer with 20 goals, is not expected back in the country until late on Friday at the earliest.
"I will talk to him but for now I don't know what condition he is in," coach Walter Mazzarri told a news conference on Friday.
"If Cavani can't play I could try playing Lorenzo Insigne and Goran Pandev together up front or maybe play an extra midfielder.
"We know he had problems with his flight. I'll see him in Turin and talk to him there," added Mazzarri.
Cavani played for Uruguay when they lost 2-0 to Chile in a World Cup qualifier in Santiago on Tuesday.
Napoli are second in Serie A on 56 points, nine behind champions and league leaders Juventus who travel to Inter Milan on Saturday. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
