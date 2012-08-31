Aug 31 Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has ended
media speculation about his future by signing a new five-year
contract with Napoli.
The club made the announcement at a news conference on
Friday where flamboyant president Aurelio De Laurentiis
initially made out that Cavani was moving to Manchester City.
"At times marriages come to an end. Unfortunately Edi wants
to go to England, to that cold city of Manchester, and there's a
plane ready to take him there," said De Laurentiis as he sat
alongside a giggling Cavani.
Cavani then signed his new Napoli deal in front of the
media.
"I thank the president who has believed in me and enabled me
to remain in this amazing city," the 25-year-old striker said.
"Every time I go out on the pitch I want to win. That's my
mentality and that of the team."
De Laurentiis said Cavani had a release clause of 60 million
euros ($75.63 million) in his new contract.
The Uruguayan had been linked by media reports with moves to
City and European champions Chelsea.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
