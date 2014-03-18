March 18 Massimo Cellino, the president of Serie A side Cagliari who is set to take control of English club Leeds United, was fined 600,000 euros ($835,600) by an Italian court on Tuesday for failing to pay import duty on a yacht.

Italian news agency ANSA reported the Cagliari court also ordered the confiscation of the boat.

Cellino, 57, has a previous criminal conviction in Italy for fraud and was banned for four months last year by the Italian Football Federation after Cagliari sold tickets for a match supposed to be played behind closed doors.

The businessman's family company Eleonora Sport Limited bought a 75 percent stake in Championship (second tier) side Leeds last month but the governing Football League has yet to sanction the takeover.

Leeds supporters have expressed concern about the takeover in the light of Cellino's previous conviction. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)