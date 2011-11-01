Nov 1 Serie A's bottom club Cesena appointed Daniele Arrigoni, a native of the city, as their new coach on Tuesday following Marco Giampaolo's sacking.

"To coach Cesena is a great dream for me," Arrigoni said in a statement from the north east club.

Arrigoni, who last managed in the Italian top flight in 2008 with Bologna, takes over with the club two points adrift at the bottom with three points from nine games having done well to stay up in their first season back in the top flight last term.

Giampaolo was sacked after the Sea Horses were beaten 2-0 at Parma on Sunday.

