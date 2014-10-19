MILAN Oct 19 Eugenio Corini became the first coaching victim of the Serie A season when he parted company with struggling Chievo on Sunday.

"Chievo inform that we have relieved first team coach Eugenio Corini of his duties," said the Verona-based club in a statement on their website. (www.chievoverona.it).

Corini, whose side have a meagre four points from seven games following Saturday's 3-0 defeat at AS Roma, had been in charge since last November.

The 44-year-old former midfielder led the team to 16th place last season, four points clear of the relegation zone.

It was a surprisingly late start for Serie A's coaching merry-go-round, which produced 14 victims among the 20 top flight clubs last season. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)