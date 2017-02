ROME, April 21 Another Serie B player collapsed during a match on Saturday, only a week after Piermario Morosini suffered a cardiac arrest and died while in action for Livorno against Pescara.

Nocerina defender Marco Pomante fell to the ground with no one around him two minutes into the second half of his side's 4-0 defeat by Reggina, sparking fears that Italian football might have been struck with another tragedy so soon.

However, after being examined at Nocera Inferiore's San Francesco Hospital, he was later discharged.

Doctors said whiplash had caused Pomante to collapse.

"When he fell we were worried, but then we realised that it wasn't anything serious," Nocerina press officer Giuseppe Sicignano told ANSA. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Mark Meadows)