ROME, July 13 Juventus manager Antonio Conte
appeared before Italian football federation prosecutors on
Friday to answer questions about match-fixing that took place
while he was in charge of Siena.
Conte spent three hours 40 minutes answering questions about
allegations of sporting fraud during his time at the then-Serie
B club Siena in 2011, brought by former player Filippo Carobbio.
Carobbio claimed that he knew that one game at least between
Siena and Novara in April last year was rigged.
“"There isn't much to say, finally the day arrived where I
could tell the truth in a calm environment," Conte told
reporters after leaving court.
“"I restate my contentment at being able to tell my side of
the story, this evening I'm returning to Valle D'Aosta (the base
of Juventus' pre-season training camp) to do what I do best, win
and be a coach."
Siena have already been fined 50,000 euros ($61,200) in the
latest Italian match-fixing scandal.
($1 = 0.8167 euros)
(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by John Mehaffey)