Sept 14 Juventus coach Antonio Conte's 10-month
Italian ban for not reporting match-fixing has been extended
globally, FIFA said on Friday, meaning he will not be on the
bench for Wednesday's Champions League opener at holders
Chelsea.
Conte, who has strenuously denied the allegations from his
time in charge of Siena, is set to miss the entire Serie A
season after being banned by the Italian football federation on
Aug. 10 and FIFA has now invoked part of its disciplinary code
to enforce the ban worldwide.
"This suspension covers all types of matches, including
domestic, international, friendly and official fixtures," FIFA
said in a statement.
Assistant coach Massimo Carrera is standing in for Conte
while Juve pursue various appeals.
A row has broken out in Italy over what the ban actually
means and whether he can train the squad in private.
