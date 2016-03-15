Soccer-Downing hopeful Middlesbrough can avoid Premier League drop
April 10 Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing is confident the club can avoid relegation from the Premier League this season despite a daunting run of end-season fixtures.
March 15 Antonio Conte will step down as Italy head coach after Euro 2016, Italian Football Federation president Carlo Tavecchio was quoted as saying by Italian Press Agency ANSA on Tuesday.
"Antonio Conte told me that at the end of Euro 2016 his experience will be over," Tavecchio said.
British media have heavily linked Conte with a move to English Premier League club Chelsea after the June 10-July 10 European championships in France. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
April 10 West Ham United are keen to ensure Premier League survival by picking up maximum points over the next two weeks to further distance themselves from the chasing pack, defender Jose Fonte has said.