March 15 Antonio Conte will step down as Italy head coach after Euro 2016, Italian Football Federation president Carlo Tavecchio was quoted as saying by Italian Press Agency ANSA on Tuesday.

"Antonio Conte told me that at the end of Euro 2016 his experience will be over," Tavecchio said.

British media have heavily linked Conte with a move to English Premier League club Chelsea after the June 10-July 10 European championships in France. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)