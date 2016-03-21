MILAN, March 21 Italy coach Antonio Conte declined to talk about his future on Monday as he gave his first press conference since announcing that he would step down after Euro 2016.

Conte's announcement last Tuesday increased British media speculation that the 46-year-old was set to join English Premier League club Chelsea next season, but the coach said he was keeping his decisions to himself.

"At this moment, nothing interests me. I'm the coach of the national team and it's an experience which has taught me so much," he told a press conference at Italy's training ground.

"It's been a fantastic, extraordinary experience, and I've always envied coaches who have taken part at a World Cup or a European championship," added Conte, who took over after the 2014 World Cup.

Conte, whose contract ends after the Euro 2016 tournament, said he had been asked to clarify his position by Italian football federation (FIGC) president Carlo Tavecchio last week.

"I have thought about it and weighed up my decision and when I had no more doubts, I informed the president, the one who chose me and wanted me here.

"I feel a great desire to work. I'm excited about the competition in June, I am raring to go. These are experiences that happen once in a lifetime and I feel a great responsibility.

"We know there are other teams who are maybe stronger than us, but we can close the gap by working hard."

Italy face Belgium, Ireland and Sweden at the tournament in France which runs from June 10 to July 10. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)