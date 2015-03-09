MILAN, March 9 Italy coach Antonio Conte criticised this year's Serie A title race on Monday and said that if Juventus were as ruthless as they were under his leadership, they would be 20 points clear of the field.

Conte led Juventus to three successive Serie A titles in his three seasons at the club before resigning at the start of this season. He was later named as Italy coach to replace Cesare Prandelli.

"Regarding the championship, I can say that I expected it to be a tougher battle," he told reporters after a ceremony where he was named as Italy's coach of the year. "If this Juventus were as ruthless as mine, Juventus would be 20 points clear by now."

But he added: "By and large, Juventus deserve to be top, they have shown that they have more to offer than the others."

Juventus, now coached by Massimiliano Allegri, went 11 points clear at the top on Monday after beating Sassuolo 1-0 while second-placed AS Roma have drawn eight of their last nine games.

Last season, Conte's Juventus finished with 102 points from 38 games, 17 more than Roma who were runners-up. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)