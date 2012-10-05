Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
ROME Oct 5 Juventus coach Antonio Conte will be back on the bench in early December after an Italian sports tribunal cut his ban for involvement in a match-fixing scandal from 10 months to four.
Conte, who led an undefeated Juve to the Italian title in his first season in charge last term, was banned on Aug. 10 for failing to report two incidents of match-fixing in the 2010-11 season when he was coach of then Serie B side Siena.
The Italian Olympic Committee tribunal, the final appeals court for sports disputes, cut the ban handed down by the soccer federation and said Conte could return to full activity on Dec. 8.
It said it would announce the reasons for its decision by mid-November.
Having already been on the sidelines since August, Conte now has only around two months of the ban left to serve.
While he is excluded from the team's dugout and changing rooms on match days, Conte has been allowed to train Juventus during the week.
So far the side have shown no ill-effects from his absence during matches. They are joint top of Serie A after six games and are unbeaten in all competitions. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.