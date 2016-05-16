CREMONA, Italy May 16 An Italian judge acquitted Antonio Conte, the future coach of English Premier League club Chelsea, for allegedly doing nothing to halt a 2011 match-fixing scandal while in charge of Siena's soccer team.

Judge Pierpaolo Beluzzi said Conte, who will coach Italy's national squad during this year's European Championship before taking up his new post at Chelsea, was acquitted because the accusations of sporting fraud were baseless.

Conte, who has already served a ban imposed by the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) in connection with the case, has always denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Valentina Accardo, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)