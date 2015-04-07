MILAN, April 7 Treble-chasing Juventus, beaten 2-1 at home in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, hit back with an emphatic 3-0 victory at Fiorentina to reach the final on Tuesday.

Alessandro Matri, Roberto Pereyra and Leonardo Bonucci scored the goals as Juventus made light of the absence of the injured Carlos Tevez, Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Stephan Lichtsteiner in a bad-tempered game.

Juventus will face either Napoli or Lazio, who meet on Wednesday, in the final as they attempt to win the competition for the first time since 1995.

Massimiliano Allegri's team also have a 14-point lead at the top of Serie A and have reached the Champions League quarter-finals where they face AS Monaco.

However, they will be without forward Alvaro Morata in the final after he was sent off in the 88th minute for a tackle from behind on Alessandro Diamanti. Six other players were booked.

Fiorentina, who handed Juventus their first home defeat for nearly two years in the first leg, had the ball in the net after four minutes but it was ruled out for pushing by Mohamed Salah.

Matri put Juventus ahead in the 21st minute, firing home after an attempted pass rebounded straight to him, and Pereyra was first to the ball when Norberto Neto parried Alvaro Morata's shot just before halftime.

Bonucci volleyed home the third from a corner in the 59th minute after the Fiorentina defence lost concentration to seal a 4-2 aggregate win. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)