MILAN Feb 4 Gonzalo Higuain pounced in stoppage time to give holders Napoli a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in their Coppa Italia quarter-final on Wednesday, adding to the misery for Roberto Mancini's team.

Mancini's Inter have dropped to 13th in Serie A after losing their last two games and had been hoping that the Cup would bring a change of fortune.

But, with only seconds remaining, a quickly taken throw-in caught Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia off his guard and Higuain got away to side-foot the ball past fellow Argentine Juan Pablo Carrizo into the far corner.

Higuain missed two early chances for Napoli before Inter forward Mauro Icardi struck the bar in a lively opening.

Carrizo also made good saves from Higuain and Marek Hamsik, before Inter enjoyed a let-off when Kalidou Koulibaly volleyed wide from close range.

The game looked to be heading for extra-time until Higuain's goal which came out of the blue to earn Napoli a two-legged semi-final against Lazio.