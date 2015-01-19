Soccer-Danish championship champions group results and standings
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship Champions Group matches on Monday Monday, April 3 SonderjyskE 1 FC Copenhagen 2 Sunday, April 2 Brondby 3 Midtjylland 2 Friday, March 31 Nordsjaelland 2 Lyngby 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 27 20 7 0 59 11 67 ------------------------- 2 Brondby 27 16 7 4 55 25 55 ------------------------- 3 Lyngby 27 11 6 10 25 25 39 ------------------------- 4 Sonde