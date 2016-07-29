Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 29 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup 1st Round matches on Friday 1st Round Friday, July 29 (GMT) Livorno v Juve Stabia (1900) 1st Round Saturday, July 30 (GMT) Campodarsego v Maceratese (1600) Lecce v AltoVicentino (1900) 1st Round Sunday, July 31 (GMT) Casertana v Tuttocuoio (1300) Alessandria v Teramo (1500) Como v Valdinievole Montecatini (1530) Carrarese v Arezzo (1600) Feralpi Salo v Reggiana (1600) Modena v Francavilla (1600) Padova v Seregno (1600) Ancona v FC Suedtirol-Alto Adige (1630) Bassano Virtus v Fidelis Andria (1800) Cosenza v Frattese (1830) Cremonese v Fermana (1830) Foggia v Pontedera (1830) Matera v Caronnese (1830) Pordenone v Grosseto (1830) Siena v Messina (1900)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.