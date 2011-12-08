Dec 8 Claudio Marchisio struck in extra-time as Juventus shrugged off Bologna 2-1 in an Italian Cup last 16 match on Thursday which only burst to life in the closing stages.

Former giants Juve are top of Serie A after two years of woe and although their Cup showing was not quite as fluent as recent displays, boss Antonio Conte will be glad they kept up their winning ways.

After a goalless 89 minutes, Emanuele Giaccherini scored for a much-changed Juve at the end of normal time but Andrea Raggi netted for the visitors six minutes into stoppage time to dramatically force the game into an extra 30 minutes.

Italy midfielder Marchisio had the last laugh, however.

It was Juve's first match this term in the much-maligned competition and they progress to the quarter-finals. The rest of the last 16 fixtures take place later this month and in January when holders Inter Milan host Genoa.