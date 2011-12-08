Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Dec 8 Claudio Marchisio struck in extra-time as Juventus shrugged off Bologna 2-1 in an Italian Cup last 16 match on Thursday which only burst to life in the closing stages.
Former giants Juve are top of Serie A after two years of woe and although their Cup showing was not quite as fluent as recent displays, boss Antonio Conte will be glad they kept up their winning ways.
After a goalless 89 minutes, Emanuele Giaccherini scored for a much-changed Juve at the end of normal time but Andrea Raggi netted for the visitors six minutes into stoppage time to dramatically force the game into an extra 30 minutes.
Italy midfielder Marchisio had the last laugh, however.
It was Juve's first match this term in the much-maligned competition and they progress to the quarter-finals. The rest of the last 16 fixtures take place later this month and in January when holders Inter Milan host Genoa. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (