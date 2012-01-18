Jan 18 Alexandre Pato came off the bench
to give AC Milan a laboured 2-1 extra-time win over Novara in
the Italian Cup last 16 on Wednesday but the injury-prone
Brazilian then went off with a knock.
Pato, who almost joined Paris St Germain this month before
committing himself to the Italian champions, struck 10 minutes
into extra time after the 90 minutes ended 1-1 at the San Siro.
He then suffered the latest in a long line of injuries late
on but Milan hung on with 10 men, having used up all their
substitutions, to beat Serie A's bottom side and set up a
quarter-final with Lazio scheduled for next week.
Holders Inter Milan host Genoa on Thursday in the final last
16 tie.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)