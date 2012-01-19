Jan 19 Italian Cup holders Inter Milan's
season gained more momentum when they beat Genoa 2-1 in the last
16 to notch up their seventh successive win in all competitions
on Thursday.
Following on from a morale-boosting 1-0 league victory
against arch rivals AC Milan on Sunday, Inter were quickly into
their stride against their Serie A counterparts when Brazilian
Maicon fired in the opener from 25 metres on nine minutes.
Just five minutes into the second half and Maicon's cross
found Andrea Poli, whose neat one-two with Joel Chukwuma Obi set
up the 22-year-old to give the home side a 2-0 lead.
Inter were cruising to victory until Genoa's Valter Birsa
made it 2-1 with two minutes of injury time remaining, though
they held on to move into the quarter-finals where they will
play fellow Champions League last 16 qualifiers Napoli.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Pritha Sarkar; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)