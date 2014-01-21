ROME Jan 21 A late strike by Gervinho was enough to put AS Roma into the Italian Cup semi-finals with a tense 1-0 win over league title rivals Juventus at the Olympic stadium on Tuesday.

The Ivorian, who has been criticised for his lack of quality in front of goal, met Kevin Strootman's cross with an acrobatic finish 11 minutes from time to win a tight, niggly tie.

The victory gives Rudi Garcia's side a measure of revenge for their 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Juve in Serie A earlier this month. Roma trail the champions by eight points.

In in the two-legged semi-final, the Giallorossi will face one of their rivals, Napoli or Lazio, who meet at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples next Wednesday (1945 GMT).

In the other quarter-finals, AC Milan will look to continue their winning start under their former player Clarence Seedorf against Udinese on Wednesday (2000 GMT), while Siena travel to Fiorentina for a Tuscan derby on Thursday (2000 GMT). (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Ken Ferris)