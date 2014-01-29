ROME Jan 29 Napoli booked a clash with AS Roma in the Italian Cup semi-finals after a late instinctive Gonzalo Higuain backheel lifted Rafael Benitez's side to a 1-0 win over Lazio 1-0 on Wednesday.

Argentine striker Higuain brilliantly flicked home Jose Callejon's mishit shot with eight minutes left to squeeze past a well-organised Lazio side and set up a potentially fiery clash with Roma, who are six points ahead of third-placed Napoli in the Serie A table.

The goal came after a second half in which Napoli turned the screw on the away side, who still looked to hit the hosts on the counter, even if their attacks offered little genuine threat.

Defeat for Lazio was their first under new coach Edy Reja and meant that Rome authorities will be spared the logistical nightmare of facing three Rome derbies in the space of a week. Roma went through after beating Juventus 1-0 last week.

The two-legged semi-final will take place on Feb. 5 and 12, with the Rome derby clash in Serie A scheduled for Feb. 9.

Fiorentina will take on Udinese in the other semi-final after Vincenzo Montella's side narrowly beat Siena in a Tuscan derby and Udinese came from a goal down to shock AC Milan 2-1 at the San Siro. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)