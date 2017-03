ROME Feb 5 Two goals from in-form Gervinho, including the winner two minutes from time, gave AS Roma a thrilling 3-2 victory in their Italian Cup semi-final first leg against Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Gervinho helped hand Rudi Garcia's Roma a slender lead to take into next week's second leg after visiting Napoli had rallied to level from 2-0 down.

A comical Morgan De Sanctis own goal just after the break and a smart Dries Mertens strike saw Rafael Benitez's gritty side fight back after Gervinho and a rocket shot by Kevin Strootman had put the home team on top at halftime.

On Tuesday, Udinese took a 2-1 lead over Fiorentina in their first-leg tie. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)