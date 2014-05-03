ROME May 3 Napoli beat Fiorentina 3-1 to win their fifth Italian Cup on Saturday in a match that kicked off 45 minutes late after three fans were injured in a shooting incident outside Rome's Olympic Stadium.

A first half brace from Italy international Lorenzo Insigne and a late strike from Dries Mertens helped the southern side, who ended with 10 men, to their second Cup victory in three years.

Insigne's goals in the 11th and 17th minutes put Fiorentina on the back foot but Juan Vargas brought his side back into the game just before the half hour with a fantastic volley. Mertens then added Napoli's third in injury time.

Vicenzo Montella's side took the game to their rivals in the second half, with Giuseppe Rossi making a first appearance since Jan. 5 as a 69th-minute substitute, but Napoli held on despite Gokhan Inler's 79th minute sending off. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Alan Baldwin)