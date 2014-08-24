ROME Aug 24 Thirty-six-year-old striker Antonio Di Natale scored four goals, including a first-half hat-trick, as Udinese routed Ternana 5-1 in their Coppa Italia tie on Sunday.

Di Natale, who has backtracked on plans to retire, opened his account in the 19th minute, then added another 10 minutes later and completed his hat-trick two minutes before halftime.

Serie A topscorer in 2009/10 and 2010/11, both for Udinese, Di Natale added a fourth in the 75th minute before Cyril Thereau completed the scoring from a penalty in Udinese coach Andrea Stramaccioni's first competitive game in charge.

Fabio Ceravolo replied for the Serie B side in the 34th minute.

Brazilian Eder scored a hat-trick to help Sampdoria beat Como 4-1 in another of Sunday's third round ties and Germany forward Miroslav Klose was among the scores in Lazio's 7-0 demolition of Bassano, where all the goals came in the second half. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)