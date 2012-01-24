Jan 24 A sublime Alessandro Del Piero goal
helped Juventus to a 3-0 Italian Cup quarter-final win over AS
Roma on Tuesday and preserved the Turin club's unbeaten record
in all competitions this season.
Del Piero stroked a delightful 20-metre shot into the roof
of Roma's goal after half an hour following Emanuele
Giaccherini's opener on six minutes, when an overhit pass found
the striker in plenty of space and he kept his cool to score.
Roma's job was made tougher when Erik Lamela was sent off
with just over 20 minutes remaining before Simon Kjaer's own
goal late on, meaning nine-times winners Juventus will play
either AC Milan or Lazio in the last four.
Veteran striker Del Piero is the first man to have scored in
the Serie A leaders' last three stadiums. The Bianconeri
inaugurated the Juventus Stadium in September having previously
been at the Olimpico and the unpopular Stadio delle Alpi.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)