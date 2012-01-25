Jan 25 Edinson Cavani's double sent
holders Inter Milan tumbling out of the Italian Cup as Napoli
won 2-0 on Wednesday to set up a semi-final with Siena.
The Uruguayan striker converted from the spot early in the
second half after being fouled by Thiago Motta, linked by his
agent with an imminent move to Paris St Germain.
Cavani scored his second on the counter attack in injury
time.
Hosts Napoli dominated the first half with Christian Maggio
and Walter Gargano going close while an otherwise lethargic
Inter had a good shout for a penalty turned down shortly after
Cavani's spotkick when Maggio challenged Diego Milito.
Napoli will play Siena over two legs in February and March
after the Tuscan side overcame Chievo 1-0 away thanks to Mattia
Destro's 54th-minute strike.
Siena were also reduced to 10 men on the hour when Paolo
Grossi was dismissed in a game that was briefly threatened
earlier in the day by a minor earthquake in northern Italy.
Serie A leaders Juventus beat AS Roma 3-0 in Tuesday's
quarter-final and will next meet the winners of Thursday's
encounter between AC Milan and Lazio.
