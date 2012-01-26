Jan 26 Serie A champions AC Milan set up a
mouthwatering Italian Cup semi-final against league pacesetters
Juventus after a 3-1 quarter-final home win against Lazio on
Thursday.
Djibril Cisse gave the visitors a surprise lead after just
five minutes before Milan took control with two goals in four
minutes from Robinho and Clar,tence Seedorf before their Swedish
striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic wrapped up the victory.
Brazilian Robinho scored with a close-range volley after 15
minutes to equalise and midfielder Seedorf put Milan in front
after rounding goalkeeper Federico Marchetti and firing home.
Ibrahimovic sealed the win six minutes from time to set up a
two-legged semi-final against Juve in February and March when
Napoli play Siena in the other last four clash.
Juventus beat AS Roma 3-0 on Tuesday while Napoli knocked
out holders Inter Milan 2-0 and Siena won 1-0 at Chievo Verona.
