MILAN, March 5 Mohamed Salah kept up his excellent Fiorentina form by netting twice, including an outstanding solo effort, in a 2-1 Italian Cup win that handed Juventus their first home defeat for two years on Thursday.

The Egyptian opened the scoring in the semi-final first leg when he collected the ball inside his own half, burst clear of the defence and fired an unstoppable shot into the top far corner in the 11th minute.

Juventus levelled midway through the first half with a much more mundane goal, Fernando Llorente's header from a Simone Pepe cross going in off the inside of the post.

Fiorentina refused to lie down and nearly regained the lead when Matias Fernandez's shot was palmed away by Marco Storari and then Jose Basanta headed against the post.

The visitors took control of the game at the start of the second half and deservedly went in front in the 56th minute with another Salah goal.

This time the 22-year-old dispossessed Claudio Marchisio, carried the ball into the area and slipped his shot past Storari for his sixth goal in seven games since joining on loan from Chelsea.

Serie A leaders Juventus had gone 47 matches unbeaten at home since they lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in April 2013. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)