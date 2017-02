ROME May 20 Napoli won their first major title for 22 years and denied Juventus the double by beating the Turin side 2-0 in the Italian Cup final on Sunday.

Edinson Cavani broke the deadlock with a penalty just after the hour and Marek Hamsik finished off a counter-attack to hand Juventus captain Alessandro Del Piero an unhappy send-off in his last match after 19 years at the club.

Juventus had substitute Fabio Quagliarella sent off in the 89th minute for a full-blooded elbow in the face of Salvatore Aronica.

Napoli's last major title was Serie A in the 1989/90 season. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Dave Thompson)