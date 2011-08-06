Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
BEIJING Aug 6 AC Milan earned the early bragging rights by beating city rivals Inter Milan 2-1 in the Italian Super Cup played in Beijing on Sunday.
Milan, who ended Inter's five-year reign as Italian champions by winning the scudetto in May, came from behind thanks to ex-Inter striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring on the hour and Kevin-Prince Boateng netting nine minutes later.
Wesley Sneijder, heavily linked in the media with a move to Manchester United, grabbed the opener for Inter on 22 minutes.
The defeat was an inauspicious start for new Inter coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who replaced Leonardo during the close season. (Editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (