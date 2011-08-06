BEIJING Aug 6 AC Milan earned the early bragging rights by beating city rivals Inter Milan 2-1 in the Italian Super Cup played in Beijing on Sunday.

Milan, who ended Inter's five-year reign as Italian champions by winning the scudetto in May, came from behind thanks to ex-Inter striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring on the hour and Kevin-Prince Boateng netting nine minutes later.

Wesley Sneijder, heavily linked in the media with a move to Manchester United, grabbed the opener for Inter on 22 minutes.

The defeat was an inauspicious start for new Inter coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who replaced Leonardo during the close season.