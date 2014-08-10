Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Italian Cup 1st Round matches on Sunday
1st Round
Sunday, August 10
Juve Stabia - Prato 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Lecce - Foligno 5-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Pontedera - Messina 3-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Alessandria - Salernitana 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Catanzaro - Akragas 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Pisa - RapalloBogliasco 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Savona - Terracina 6-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Vicenza - Bassano 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Feralpi Salo - Santarcangelo 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
L'Aquila - AltoVicentino 2-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Albinoleffe - Renate 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Cremonese - Nuova Cosenza 3-2 (halftime: 2-1)
Venezia - Taranto 5-1 (halftime: 3-1)
Reggina - Casertana 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
FC Sudtirol-Alto Adige - Teramo 3-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Monza - Olginatese 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Benevento - Correggese 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Como - Matelica 5-0 (halftime: 3-0)