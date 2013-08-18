Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Italian Cup Elimination Round 3 first leg matches on Sunday Elimination Round 3 Sunday, August 18 Atalanta Bergamo - Bari (II) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Inter Milan - Cittadella (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Saturday, August 17 Bologna - Brescia (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Cagliari - Frosinone (III) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Chievo Verona - Empoli (II) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Juve Stabia (II) - Varese (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-4) Varese win 4-3 on penalties. Novara (II) - Sassuolo 1-3 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Parma - Lecce (III) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) Sampdoria - Benevento (III) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Avellino (II) - Cesena (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Palermo (II) - Verona 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Reggina (II) - Crotone (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Torino - Pescara (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Trapani (II) - Padova (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Spezia (II) - Genoa 2-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 3-2) Spezia win 3-2 on penalties. Livorno - Siena (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)