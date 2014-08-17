Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Italian Cup 2nd Round matches on Sunday 2nd Round Sunday, August 17 Bari (II) - Savona 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Bologna (II) - L'Aquila 1-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Brescia (II) - Pro Vercelli (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Crotone (II) - Casertana 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-4) Casertana win 4-3 on penalties. Frosinone (II) - Como 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 1-3) Como win 3-1 on penalties. Latina (II) - Novara 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-3) Latina win 4-3 on penalties. Perugia (II) - Feralpi Salo 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Trapani (II) - Cremonese 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) Catania (II) - FC Sudtirol-Alto Adige 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Pescara (II) - Renate 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 5-4) Pescara win 5-4 on penalties. Pisa - Carpi (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Ternana (II) - Catanzaro 2-1 (halftime: 2-0) Varese (II) - Juve Stabia 3-2 (halftime: 1-0) Virtus Lanciano (II) - Alessandria 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Avellino (II) - Venezia 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Livorno (II) - Bassano 2-4 (halftime: 2-2) Saturday, August 16 Cittadella (II) - Pontedera 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Modena (II) - Monza 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-2) Modena win 3-2 on penalties. Spezia (II) - Lecce 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Virtus Entella (II) - Benevento 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 5-4) Virtus Entella win 5-4 on penalties.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8