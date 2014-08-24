Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Italian Cup 3rd Round matches on Sunday
3rd Round
Sunday, August 24
Udinese - Ternana (II) 5-1 (halftime: 3-1)
Cesena - Casertana 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Empoli - L'Aquila 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Sampdoria - Como 4-1 (halftime: 2-1)
Brescia (II) - Latina (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Lazio - Bassano 7-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Verona - Cremonese 3-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Virtus Lanciano (II) - Genoa 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Saturday, August 23
Bari (II) - Avellino (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Cagliari - Catania (II) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Palermo - Modena (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Perugia (II) - Spezia (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Varese (II) - Virtus Entella (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Atalanta Bergamo - Pisa 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Friday, August 22
Pescara (II) - Chievo Verona 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)