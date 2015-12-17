Dec 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Italian Cup Last 16 matches on Thursday
Last 16
Thursday, December 17
Sampdoria - AC Milan 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Lazio - Udinese 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Wednesday, December 16
Juventus - Torino 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Napoli - Verona 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Fiorentina - Carpi 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
AS Roma - Spezia (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 2-4)
Spezia win 4-2 on penalties.
Tuesday, December 15
Inter Milan - Cagliari (II) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Genoa - Alessandria (III) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET