Soccer-Cavani and Di Maria fire PSG into final
Jan 24 Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
Jan 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Italian Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, January 11 Juventus - Atalanta Bergamo 3-2 (halftime: 2-0) Fiorentina - Chievo Verona 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, January 10 Napoli - Spezia (II) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Thursday, January 12 AC Milan v Torino (2000)
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Italian Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Napoli 1 Jose Callejon 71 Red Card: Elseid Hysaj 90 Fiorentina 0 Red Card: Maximiliano Olivera 90+4 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 25 Juventus v AC Milan (1945)
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Italian Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, January 24 Napoli - Fiorentina 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25 Juventus v AC Milan (1945)