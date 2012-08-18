UPDATE 1-Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, February 26 Chiapas 4 Guadalajara 3 Santos Laguna 2 Necaxa 2 Toluca 1 Puebla 3 Saturday, February 25 Atlas 2 Club Leon 0 America 2 Cruz Azul 0 Pachuca 1 Veracruz 0 Queretaro 4 UNAM 3 Tigres 1 Monarcas Morelia 1 Friday, February 24 Club Tijuana 2 Monterrey 0